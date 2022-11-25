Vikings defeat Patriots on Thanksgiving

The Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Star Tribune staff
November 24, 2022 - 7:39 PM
Adam Thielen (19) of the Minnesota Vikings catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Adam Thielen (19) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings makes a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) returned a 97 yard kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) scored on a third quarter 97 yard kick off return.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) was sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (96) late in the fourth quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) sacked New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on a third down play late in the fourth quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (27) was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for a hit the helmet of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Jalen Nailor (83) of the Minnesota Vikings reacts with teammate Josh Metellus after tackling Marcus Jones of the New England Patriots on a punt return in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the first quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings catches a 37- yard pass against New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones in the second quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) scored his first touchdown as a Viking in the second quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell celebrated with Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) on his first touchdown.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) caught a 6 yard touchdown over New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) in the first quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) was called for face masking on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the first quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass in the second quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) intercepted a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) in the first quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the second quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the first quarter
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks Nick Mullens, left, and Kirk Cousins before pregame warmups.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked with his father, Don Cousins, before the game.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) warmed up on an outlined stenciled imagery of John Madden’s signature, on the 25 yard line at U.S. Bank Stadium. Every single NFL Thanksgiving game in the future will honor Madden.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings fans with Thanksgiving Day themed headwear before the game.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Chris Barese, of Boston, does the Koolaid bump with TJ “Koolaid” Day at a tailgate party near U.S. Bank Stadium.