A list of potential candidates to replace Rick Spielman as Vikings general manager:

Jamaal Stephenson, co-director of player personnel, Vikings

If the Wilfs look at an internal candidate, Stephenson is the likeliest choice. He and Ryan Monnens, who both have spent the past 20 years in Vikings scouting, were promoted to co-directors of player personnel when Spielman's longtime assistant, George Paton, took the Broncos GM job last year. Stephenson stepped into more of a daily right-hand-man position alongside Spielman and has been a respected member of the front office.

Mike Borgonzi, assistant GM, Chiefs

Borgonzi joined the Chiefs in the college scouting department in 2009. He worked his way up through the ranks as Andy Reid came on board in 2013.

Considered a likely GM sooner than later, Borgonzi was director of football operations before being promoted to assistant GM under GM Brett Veach last year.

The Chiefs have won six consecutive division titles, two straight conference titles and a Super Bowl since 2016.

Morocco Brown, director of college scouting, Colts

Brown reportedly is a candidate to replace fired Ryan Pace as Bears general manager. Last year, he almost got the Falcons' GM job.

Brown was with Cleveland, Washington and Chicago before joining the Colts. He spent seven seasons (2001-07) as Bears assistant director of player personnel.

Ed Dodds, assistant general manager, Colts

Dodds interviewed for the Lions' general manager job last year but lost out to Brad Holmes. He also reportedly withdrew his name from consideration in Carolina last year.

He's expected to get some more interest this year. The Giants reportedly are eyeing him.

Dodds has worked closely with Colts GM Chris Ballard since 2017. Before that, he was in Seattle for 10 seasons, helping assemble one of the NFL's iconic defenses during a run that saw the Seahawks reach back-to-back Super Bowls while winning one of them.

Eliot Wolf, consultant, Patriots

Wolf is only 39, but he's been in the league since 2004. The longtime Packers front-office guy won a Super Bowl during his 14-year stint in Green Bay.

And, oh yeah, Bill Belichick hired him as a front-office consultant in 2020. That's not a bad résumé builder.

Wolf's father, Ron, is a Hall of Famer and former Packers GM.

Thomas Dimitroff, former general manager, Falcons

No one's star was brighter than Dimitroff's in 2016 when the Falcons won the NFC and led Tom Brady 28-3 late in Super Bowl LI.

Does he deserve another shot? Well, the coach who lost that Super Bowl, Dan Quinn, is resurrecting his career as Cowboys defensive coordinator this season.

Joe Schoen, assistant general manager, Bills

Schoen had a lot of interest last year and will get the same treatment this year. He's worked closely with well-respected Bills GM Brandon Beane the past five years.

Jeff Ireland, assistant general manager, Saints

He's spent the past seven years as the Saints' assistant general manager, college scouting director and has a noted eye for talent.

And, yes, he's also the guy whose run as Dolphins general manager was less than stellar. And, yes, he's also the guy who made headlines for reportedly asking Dez Bryant during a pre-draft meeting if his mom was a prostitute.

Joe Hortiz, director of player personnel, Ravens

The Ravens are one of the league's sturdiest franchises. Here's a guy who has been with them since 1998, two years after the original Browns moved to Baltimore and were renamed the Ravens.

So if he leaves for a GM job, he takes with him more than 20 years of elite-level experience and a couple of Super Bowl rings.