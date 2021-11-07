BALTIMORE — For the third time in four games, the Vikings blew a double-digit lead on Sunday, giving Lamar Jackson enough time to bring his team back at home.

Against the 2019 NFL MVP, that was simply too much for a depleted defense to withstand.

Even with a pair of interceptions and their first kickoff return touchdown since Cordarrelle Patterson was on the roster, the Vikings fell 34-31 to the Ravens, squandering a 14-point third-quarter lead and allowing three second-half touchdowns to a Baltimore team that ran 89 plays, picked up 36 first downs and took over with its running game in the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 3-5 after they'd rebounded to get to 3-3 at the bye week. They will play two of their next three games on the West Coast, with a Nov. 21 home game against the Packers in between their trips to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Ravens held the ball for 46:04, gained exactly 500 yards of offense and ran for 247 against a Vikings defense that played without Michael Pierce, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Peterson and Harrison Smith, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list before the game.

The Vikings' first two drives went for touchdowns, covering 172 yards in 16 plays. Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a 50-yard score on a deep shot where the receiver got behind the Ravens' coverage, and Dalvin Cook turned a toss play into a 66-yard gain on the Vikings' next drive, cutting back across the middle of the field after Brian O'Neill made two key blocks to spring him free.

The Vikings didn't cross midfield on their next five drives, gaining 72 yards on those series. Their only points after the first two drives came on a field goal after a Camryn Bynum interception, a Kene Nwangwu kick return for a touchdown and a late drive to tie the game that featured a 27-yard leaping grab from fullback C.J. Ham, who was running downfield to catch a heave from Cousins.

The quarterback hit Adam Thielen for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game with 1:03 left, and the Vikings' defense — which was on the field for 37:45 and 74 plays in regulation — mustered enough energy for one last stop, with Kenny Willekes and Sheldon Richardson splitting a sack to end regulation after a Mark Andrews holding penalty took the Ravens out of Justin Tucker's considerable field goal range.

Anthony Barr made his biggest play of the season in overtime, tipping and then intercepting a Jackson pass to the flat, but the Vikings went three-and-out — with Cook losing a yard on a second-and-8 run. Five plays after lining up on first-and-20, the Ravens put themselves in range for Tucker's 36-yard game-winner.