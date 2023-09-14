Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PHILADELPHIA — Edge rusher Marcus Davenport will make his Vikings debut on Thursday night against the Eagles. He was listed questionable due to an ankle injury suffered last week.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is also active and expected to play through the ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. Darrisaw grew up in Eagles fandom and will have about 20 family members in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, his mother, Kim Cherry, said this week.

Center Garrett Bradbury was ruled out Wednesday due to the lower back injury sustained in the first quarter against Tampa Bay. Austin Schlottmann will start at center.

Philadelphia will be without four starters, including three on defense in safety Reed Blankenship, cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot), who was placed on injured reserve.

Davenport, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $13 million this offseason, tested the ankle during a pregame warmup with assistant defensive line coach Patrick Hill. Davenport had his right ankle taped while being limited in the Vikings' walkthroughs leading up to the game.

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry, the former Bills blocker signed before Week 1, is active as a backup interior option.

Jaren Hall is the Vikings' third quarterback and won't count against the team's gameday limit, per this year's new NFL rule.

Vikings' inactives: Bradbury (back), DT Jaquelin Roy, OLB Andre Carter II, TE Nick Muse

Eagles' inactives: Blankenship (ribs), Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), QB Tanner Mckee, OL Tyler Steen, DT Moro Ojomo, TE Albert Okwuegbunam