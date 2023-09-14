The National Anthem is played before last season’s Vikings vs. Eagles game in Philadelphia.

Vikings vs. Eagles: Watching and following the game

September 14, 2023 - 9:18 AM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings vs. Eagles preview: Who wins and why

Jalen Hurts

September 14, 2023 - 6:40 AM

The Vikings are back in Philadelphia in Week 2, trying to rebound from the disappointing loss Sunday.

Gloom? Sure, but hold the doom, Vikings fans

Cheer up, Vikings fans. There’s a lot of football left this season.

September 13, 2023 - 11:34 PM

Six reasons why the Vikings, while in a tough spot, are taking a panic-free plane ride to Philadelphia.

Vikings' Danielle Hunter doesn't think there's a limit to what he's capable of doing

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has found that the new scheme of defensive coordinator Brian Flores takes the most advantage of his skills.

September 13, 2023 - 6:03 PM

"If I'm being myself, then anything is possible," said pass-rushing specialist Danielle Hunter, who welcomes the Vikings' new defensive philosophy.

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips analyzes a Kirk Cousins interception

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17).

September 13, 2023 - 12:14 PM

Wes Phillips had a measured response to a question about one of Sunday's biggest plays — and it's a reminder that when it comes to interceptions nuance matters.

Vikings mailbag: Can the offensive line improve? What about Justin Jefferson's second half?

A loose ball rolled on the ground after Kirk Cousins fumbled in the first quarter of the Vikings game against Tampa Bay.

September 13, 2023 - 9:22 AM

Readers wanted to know about Ed Ingram, the Vikings' coverage scheme, Justin Jefferson's quiet second half vs. the Bucs and more.

Kirk Cousins' frustration was on display during Sunday's TV broadcast

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field after Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

September 11, 2023 - 12:40 PM

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was charged with three turnovers in the first half of the loss to the Buccaneers, and his outburst after a critical interception was caught on the CBS broadcast.