The Vikings are back in Philadelphia in Week 2, trying to rebound from the disappointing loss Sunday.

Six reasons why the Vikings, while in a tough spot, are taking a panic-free plane ride to Philadelphia.

"If I'm being myself, then anything is possible," said pass-rushing specialist Danielle Hunter, who welcomes the Vikings' new defensive philosophy.

Wes Phillips had a measured response to a question about one of Sunday's biggest plays — and it's a reminder that when it comes to interceptions nuance matters.

Readers wanted to know about Ed Ingram, the Vikings' coverage scheme, Justin Jefferson's quiet second half vs. the Bucs and more.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was charged with three turnovers in the first half of the loss to the Buccaneers, and his outburst after a critical interception was caught on the CBS broadcast.

Vikings, Kirk Cousins have little time to dwell on mistakes vs. Buccaneers A Thursday night game against the Eagles awaits, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he'll have to extract as much as he can from his offense.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, four Eagles starters out for Thursday night's game Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were listed as questionable for the Week 2 matchup in Philadelphia.

Podcast: Panic button? Sizing up the Vikings' challenge in Philadelphia Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the level of concern around these Vikings and the challenges that await on Thursday night against the Eagles.

Vikings' remade running game: First test yields underwhelming results Some of the Vikings' biggest offseason moves revolved around a more efficient run game, but they were bottled up by the Buccaneers in their Week 1 loss.

Vikings' Brian Asamoah II expects to have an Oklahoma reunion with Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rookie Ivan Pace Jr. took most of the snaps at inside linebacker Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Brian Asamoah II is expected to play more Thursday in Philadelphia.

Vikings add nearly $10 million in cap space by restructuring Brian O'Neill's contract The move happened Saturday, when the Vikings were still in negotiations about an extension for receiver Justin Jefferson.

