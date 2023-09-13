The Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury on Thursday night in Philadelphia due to the lower back injury sustained in the first quarter against the Buccaneers. Bradbury was ruled out on Wednesday after he did not practice this week.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and edge rusher Marcus Davenport (ankle) are listed questionable to play. Both were limited during walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Center Austin Schlottmann, who replaced Bradbury in Sunday's loss, is expected to start. Tackle Oli Udoh and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum are next up should Darrisaw or Davenport be sidelined against the Eagles.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said Tuesday that Davenport is "still working through some things." Davenport suffered an ankle injury days before the Buccaneers game. He had his right ankle taped on Tuesday when declining comment to reporters.

"We'll see how that all shakes out," Flores said. "I thought Marcus had a great training camp and it was unfortunate we didn't have him last week, but he would certainly help us. We're going to need him this week. We'd love to have him."

This is a special game for Darrisaw, who will likely be pushing to play. He grew up in a family of Eagles fans. He'll have at least 18 family members at Lincoln Financial Field, his mother Kim Cherry said Wednesday.

"They're definitely excited," Darrisaw said Sunday. "We're going to go out there and change the outcome that happened last year."

The Eagles have ruled out three starters: running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs). Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ribs) is questionable. They'll also be without starting linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was placed on injured reserve this week.

The team said outside linebackers coach Mike Smith's personal leave will continue through Thursday night's game. He's been away from the team since last month. Mike Pettine, the assistant head coach, will continue to lead the position in Smith's stead.

Addison's role will expand

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Tuesday that he expects receiver Jordan Addison's role will expand moving forward. Addison, the 2023 first-round pick, caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers. He was the Vikings' third receiver in his NFL debut, playing 36 snaps (56%) behind receiver K.J. Osborn's 58 snaps (91%).

"I saw a pro receiver," Phillips said. "It didn't surprise me. You never quite know with a guy in his first real action, first regular season game in the NFL. But I saw what I've seen really since he's been here, [which] is a guy that it's not too big for him. He's comfortable."