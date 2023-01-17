Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a glancing view of the Wolves' 126-125 loss to Utah on Tuesday, with the intent of going more in-depth on the organization's trajectory on a future show.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for the final film review of the season. With the 31-24 loss to the Giants as the backdrop, they tackle this question: Was it the players or the scheme that let the Vikings down in key moments?

26:00: The final installment of Vikings poetry for the year.

40:00: Curtains for Tom Brady?

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports