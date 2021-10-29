Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was ruled out Friday after not practicing all week, and will miss his third consecutive game with an elbow injury on Sunday night.

Pierce was first listed on the Vikings' injury report Sept. 30, after sustaining elbow and shoulder injuries in practice, and aggravated the elbow injury the following Sunday against the Browns. He told teammates after that game he expected to be out "a while," according to a league source, though Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said during the bye week the team expected Pierce could return for the Cowboys game.

The Vikings also listed defensive end Patrick Jones as doubtful; Jones had not been on the team's injury report all week, but was not practicing Friday.

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook is questionable to play on Sunday night with an ankle injury; Westbrook had not practiced all week, but was doing some on-field work during the portion of practice open to reporters on Friday.