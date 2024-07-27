Dallas Turner has been a member of the Vikings less than 100 days, but the rookie from Alabama has reached a conclusion about his employer, and more specifically, his boss.

"I can tell already that BFlo is a mastermind," he said of defensive coordinator Brian Flores. "He has his very creative ways of thinking and scheming up defenses. I'm all here for it."

Turner should be enthused. As an edge rusher with a versatile set of athletic traits, he stands to benefit from the creativity and unconventional coaching strategy of Flores.

He paints outside the lines when constructing his defense. He believes in position flexibility instead of pigeonholing players with one specific responsibility.

"He's not scared or shy to try new things and put guys in different spots," veteran safety Harrison Smith said.

Flores' debut as Vikings DC in 2023 produced a stark turnaround from Ed Donatell's one nightmarish season in charge of the defense.

The Vikings improved their season rankings leaguewide in 11 statistical categories, including, most importantly, points allowed. They jumped 15 or more spots in five categories.

Also notably, they went from a defense that blitzed infrequently under Donatell (18.9% of dropbacks) to leading the NFL in blitz rate under Flores at 51.5%.

Injuries in the final month last season exposed the defense's depth and talent limitations in certain areas, illuminating the need to add more playmakers to fit Flores' scheme.

The organization said goodbye to longtime pass rusher Danielle Hunter, but Flores received in return more chess pieces to maneuver with the additions of Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard.

All three players fit the mold of multi-purpose linebackers who give Flores flexibility to employ unique schematic alignments and blitz packages.

"Early on in my career," Flores said, "I was told that if you can only do one thing, you better be able to do it very extremely well in this league. Most guys can do one, two, three, four things."

Or 12 in Josh Metellus' case. That's how many different position spots Pro Football Focus charted Metellus playing at least one snap last season. Technically, he's a safety, but only in name.

Basketball has evolved into a position-less game that maximizes and accepts a player's versatile skillset regardless of body type. Football's adherence to specific positions is more stringent for obvious reasons, but Flores builds schemes based on the freedom he gives players to try different roles and responsibilities.

"I try to stay abreast of what's new and what the trends are through the league," Flores said. "In doing that, you kind of see different schematics and say, 'That's cool.' Now is the time to try it. It's training camp, preseason. If there is something that you draw up over and over, put some rules to it, and if it looks like it may work, why not give it a shot?"

Smith loves that mindset. The 13-year veteran keeps coming back to play, in part, because he trusts his defensive coordinator's instincts, intelligence and willingness to think creatively.

"The league is constantly changing and evolving," Smith said. "Normally, it's the people that innovate and push for change that are ahead of the curve and have the most success. Sometimes you've got to walk out on that limb."

Year 2 on Flores' limb should bring more comfort and familiarity, though tragic and unfortunate circumstances involving the cornerback position have created a somber start to training camp.

The Vikings have the right man at the helm of the defense to guide them emotionally and to design a plan that will maximize their personnel.

The Vikings surrendered considerable draft capital to trade up and select Turner at No. 17 overall because they view him as an exceptional talent. Van Ginkel thrived in a multi-faceted role under Flores during their time together in Miami. Greenard is 27 years old and coming off his most productive season with Houston.

There is little doubt that Flores had significant input in the organizational blueprint to add that trio of linebackers/pass rushers.

"I'm not afraid to test things out," Flores said. "When it works, it's cool. It's fun. It's exciting. It's different."

You could almost see the gears in his mind spinning in overdrive as he talked.