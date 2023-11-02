The Vikings received calls about trading edge rusher Danielle Hunter this week, according to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but the NFL's sack leader wasn't concerned about being traded because he wasn't asking to be.

"I've had people talk to me about that," Hunter said Thursday, "but it was never really in the back of my head. I was always going to be here."

Hunter, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday after finishing five October games with five sacks, said he always wanted to finish his eighth Vikings season before he's scheduled to be a free agent in March. He added that he's used to being linked to trade rumors, as the Vikings have had trade discussions about him since the first contract impasse with Adofo-Mensah's front office in spring 2022.

"I just wanted to be here," Hunter said. "There's always some stuff going on with that and you don't ask me, you ask the GM. My job is to play football and that's why I'm here. I've always loved doing what I'm doing, so I don't pay attention to outside noise."

Hunter's standout season so far, with a league-leading 10 sacks, is setting him up for a nice payday from someone in free agency, if not the Vikings. Adofo-Mensah was brief when asked about trade calls he got regarding Hunter.

"He's a talented pass rusher," Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday. "He's leading the league in sacks, there's gonna be phone calls."

Receiver Jordan Addison was named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, when his five touchdown catches tied for most in the NFL. Addison is the Vikings' first offensive rookie to win the honor since Cordarrelle Patterson in December 2013.