Though the Vikings listed edge rusher Za'Darius Smith as questionable for Sunday's game, there was little doubt the team's sack leader would be ready for the matchup with the Cowboys.

Smith is indeed active for the game after dealing with a knee contusion, after going through normal warmups with the Vikings' pass rushers before the game. Coach Kevin O'Connell sounded optimistic Friday that the team would have Smith, and he appears set to play his normal role against the Cowboys.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, who is out again with a calf injury, went through a workout on the field before the game on Sunday. O'Connell said this week he was hopeful the Vikings could get Tomlinson back in the next game or two. James Lynch will start in Tomlinson's place, while second-round pick Andrew Booth makes his first career start with fellow rookie Akayleb Evans out because of a concussion.

The Vikings won't face their former teammate Anthony Barr; the linebacker was listed questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday's final injury report, and was ruled out on Sunday. Dallas will also be without starting defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

Here is the Vikings' full list of inactives for Sunday's game:

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

DE Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

LB Luiji Vilain

G Chris Reed

T Vederian Lowe

DE Esezi Otomewo

The Cowboys' inactives are:

QB Will Grier

CB Nahshon Wright

S Markquese Bell

LB Anthony Barr

DE Tarell Basham

DT Quinton Bohanna