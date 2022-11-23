The Vikings will be without rookie cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans for Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots, as they were ruled out after the team held a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Duke Shelley is expected to be the third different corner in as many weeks to start for Cameron Dantzler opposite Patrick Peterson.

Dantzler has been out since suffering an ankle injury against Washington on Nov. 6; he was placed on injured reserve and cannot return until Dec. 11 against the Lions. Evans started for Dantzler against Buffalo on Nov. 13 but sustained a concussion in that game. Booth started on Sunday against Dallas, but has been bothered by a knee injury since and has not practiced this week.

Shelley, a sixth-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2019, would be making his seventh career start, including four last season with the Bears. This season he played three defensive snaps against Buffalo, breaking up a pass in the end zone in overtime, and eight against Dallas.

"Duke would be up," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday, "and as we saw against Buffalo, he is ready, when his number is called to step in and make a play."

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is questionable for the Patriots game. He was listed as a limited participant in practice this week as he works his way back from the calf injury that's caused him to miss the Vikings' past three games.

The Vikings were already without left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was ruled out after suffering his second concussion in as many weeks on Sunday.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee), who had been limited in practice, was a full participant Wednesday and does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game.

The Patriots offensive line will be without tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), and two other starters — center David Andrews (thigh) and right tackle Yodby Cajuste (calf) — are questionable.

Cornerback Marcus Jones (ankle), who scored the game-winning punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets, and receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were limited in practice and listed as questionable.