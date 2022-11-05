When: noon Sunday, FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

TV, radio: Ch. 9, 100.3-FM

Line: Vikings by 3½

THREE STORY LINES

Vikings begin tough stretch in matchup of teams on win streaks

The Vikings have won five in a row to get to 6-1; the Commanders, who started 1-4, have scored close victories over the Bears, Packers and Colts the past three weeks to get to .500. It will be the first of four Vikings games in 18 days; Minnesota travels to Buffalo next Sunday, before a pair of nationally-televised games at home against the Cowboys and Patriots.

Cousins, O'Connell return to Washington

During Kirk Cousins' final season as Washington's starting quarterback, he formed a bond with position coach Kevin O'Connell that led Cousins to sign a jersey for O'Connell saying he hoped their paths crossed again. Cousins will make his first trip to FedEx Field as a visiting quarterback with O'Connell as his play-caller; the quarterback said this week the game holds no extra significance for him, but he'll have a chance to make a statement against the team that gave him the franchise tag twice before deciding to let him leave in free agency.

Commanders have a familiar face at QB, too

Taylor Heinicke will also be trying to beat his former team on Sunday. He began his career as the Vikings' third-string quarterback, after the Old Dominion product caught Scott Turner's eye as an undrafted free agent. Turner is now the Commanders' offensive coordinator, and brought Heinicke to Washington with him; after starting a playoff game against Tom Brady in 2020 and 15 games last season, Heinicke has the starting job back in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

TWO KEY MATCHUPS

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw vs. Commanders DE Montez Sweat

Darrisaw grew up outside Washington, D.C.; the friends and family who attend the game will see him engaged in a tough matchup with Sweat, the athletic lineman who's got three sacks this season and plays the run especially well. The Commanders' defensive line might be the strongest group on their defense; the Vikings will catch a break with Chase Young not ready to return from a torn ACL, but Sweat and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will make things difficult.

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

The Commanders will put McLaurin in the slot sometimes, but when he's lined up out wide, he'll see plenty of Peterson, who's broken up six passes in his past two games. He had plenty to say to the Cardinals' sideline last Sunday, and will get another tough matchup against McLaurin, who's got impressive deep speed and can make contested catches in tight coverage. Heinicke likes to push the ball downfield, and the Commanders could try to test Peterson and the Vikings' safeties.

ONE STAT THAT MATTERS

18: Number of pass plays of 25 yards or more the Commanders have given up this season. That's tied with Seattle and Cleveland for the third-most in the league this season.

THE VIKINGS WILL WIN IF …

They can handle Washington's front four, give Cousins time to pick on a secondary that's shown to be vulnerable downfield and continue finishing drives with touchdowns against a the NFL's seventh-ranked red zone defense. The Vikings could also have opportunities to coax turnovers out of Heinicke, particularly if they can keep him from extending plays by rushing him the way they handled Kyler Murray last week.

THE COMMANDERS WILL WIN IF …

Their front makes it difficult for the Vikings to pick up yards on first and second downs, forcing Cousins into third downs where he has to make difficult throws against Washington's pass rush. The Commanders could also try to get a mediocre run game going against a Vikings front that will be without defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson because of a calf injury this weekend.

PREDICTION

The Commanders game is trickier than it appeared several weeks ago, and Washington's defensive front might make things difficult for Cousins in his return to his former home stadium. But the Vikings should have enough weapons to separate themselves in the fourth quarter. Similar to most of the Vikings' wins, it likely won't be pretty, but they'll capitalize on a key turnover to seal the game. Vikings 20, Commanders 16