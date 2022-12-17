The Vikings (10-3) will have to try to clinch the NFC North on Saturday without center Garrett Bradbury against the Colts. Austin Schlottmann is expected to get his second start of the season.

Bradbury misses a second straight game due to back spasms and tightness that he described on Thursday as a new issue in his playing career. He said scans have shown no structural damage and that he had hoped to play against the Colts. He has been limited in practices each of the last two weeks.

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter (neck), nose tackle Harrison Phillips (back) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (illness) will play after being listed as questionable.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones, who was held out of practice Thursday, will not play due to an illness that popped up on Thursday's injury report. He ran through a pregame workout under the watch of head athletic trainer Tyler Williams about two hours before kickoff.

Safety Harrison Smith returns from a neck injury that kept him out of the loss in Detroit.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw returns from a three-game absence following two concussions last month. Darrisaw, the promising second-year blocker, wasn't thrilled with being held out last week against the Lions after clearing the protocol beforehand — "like any competitor would be [upset]," right tackle Brian O'Neill said. But head coach Kevin O'Connell maintained the team would be cautious with his return from brain injuries. Darrisaw was one of the first players on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium hours before kickoff.

The Colts' third-ranked pass defense will be without slot cornerback Kenny Moore II due to an ankle injury.

Vikings' inactives: Bradbury (back), Jones (illness), CB Parry Nickerson, CB Kalon Barnes and DT Ross Blacklock

Colts' inactives: Moore (ankle), DB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion), QB Sam Ehlinger, DE Ben Banogu, C Wesley French and DT Chris Williams