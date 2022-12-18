Behind the scenes, the Vikings defense worked to pivot the plan following one of the worst streaks in franchise history, that of five consecutive games of at least 400 yards allowed.

Coaches willed defenders to bring an attacking mentality into Saturday's 39-36 victory over the Colts, while defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and coaches matched that aggression in their game plan.

"Try to find a way to build that killer instinct," is how cornerback Patrick Peterson described it.

The changes — eventually — contributed to the greatest comeback in NFL history as the Vikings dug out of a 33-0 hole, in part, by holding Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to three points in the second half and another historical loss on the former NFL MVP's résumé after the blown 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

The Colts' longest drive after halftime went just 31 yards, ending with a punt in overtime. Afterward, Ryan lamented first-half letdowns as the Vikings held him to one touchdown in four red-zone trips.

"When you have chances to put people away," Ryan said, "we have to do a better job than we've done."

The Vikings defense attacked in key moments. During one of those red-zone stops, safety Harrison Smith nearly corralled Colts running back Zack Moss in the backfield, setting up linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson for the run stop. Indianapolis kicked a 28-yard field goal.

Smith, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and linebackers Jordan Hicks and Kendricks were sent on early blitzes that set an aggressive tone. That continued through the end, when Kendricks sacked Ryan on a first-down rush with the score tied and only two minutes left in regulation.

Donatell also adjusted his zone-heavy scheme to more man-to-man coverage, according to Hicks.

"We heard it all week," Hicks said. "Even first and second down, we were bringing some pressures. Ed did a great job calling the game."

"We were running a lot of man [coverage]," he added. "That really hasn't necessarily been what we've done all year. He found what we were comfortable playing."

Hicks, the 30-year-old veteran, delivered a defense of Donatell, the veteran defensive backs coach and first-year Vikings coordinator who oversaw the last-ranked defense in total yardage entering Sunday.

"Ed is a great defensive coordinator," Hicks said. "Listens to his players, understands the situations; great teacher, motivator. He brings us together. I know y'all talk, but Ed has done an amazing job this year keeping everybody in the right frame of mind and moving forward."

The Vikings defense, which allowed 22 points and only one of the Colts' three touchdowns, made another change at cornerback with Duke Shelley starting for Cameron Dantzler, who was active but did not play after missing two practices with an illness last week.

Shelley, the 26-year-old journeyman who signed with the Vikings in September, stepped up in a key moment with the score tied in the closing minutes of regulation.

Needing 5 yards on third down, Ryan threw a quick strike to receiver Michael Pittman. Shelley read the formation and quarterback's eyes, crashing downhill for the low tackle — surrendering only 4 yards and forcing a Colts punt.

"Film study just told me a lot of inside-breaking routes," Shelley said. "Even when they act like they go outside, they come back in. Just little things like that to put you ahead of the play. Once I saw it, I trusted my instincts."

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter also returned to form with 1½ of the Vikings' three sacks. Hunter, who was on the Vikings' last division winner in 2017, said Saturday's result is proof of what players have discussed since last month.

"Ever since the Buffalo game," Hunter said. "That's a game where it was like, 'OK, we really got something special.' "