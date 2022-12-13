Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday there are "a lot of things on the table" to repair his team's 32nd-ranked defense, but shifting play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is not one of them.

"You know you're always looking at things that you think might be — what could be a possible answer to help the guys play better and be more consistent," O'Connell said, "but as of right now, no, that's not something I'm considering."

In the first season under Donatell and a new coaching staff, the Vikings defense has regressed to the point of allowing a franchise-worst five consecutive 400-yard games, including 464 in Sunday's loss to a Lions offense that didn't punt after halftime. The Vikings are now giving up an average of 403.7 yards per game, more than the franchise-worst 397.6 yards per game allowed in 2013.

A rash of mental and physical errors have plagued the Vikings secondary that, when combined with an inconsistent four-man pass rush, have led to open skies for quarterbacks. O'Connell said coaches can do a better job of forcing the defensive disruption that has been a key ingredient to the Vikings' winning formula during a 10-3 season; their 20 takeaways are tied for seventh in the NFL. They had no takeaways or sacks in recent losses to the Lions and Cowboys.

"Whether it be personnel-based, schematics-based," O'Connell said, "changing some looks, being a little bit more aggressive at times. Just picking our spots defensively to put our players in situations to be aggressive and try to make some plays. I think we've thrived this year when we've been able to turn the football over and be around the football."

O'Connell said coaches can't "completely change the scheme outright" in December, but they're looking for feasible adjustments to build momentum during a four-game stretch to end the regular season.

"Coaching is very important in times like this," O'Connell said. "Although we don't want to completely revamp, we have to be honest and look at things in a way where we can be the most competitive group we can possibly be over there, and that's what we're doing."

A Discouraging Streak

The Vikings defense has yielded more than 400 yards for five games in a row, and is now last in the NFL in yards allowed (403.7 per game) and passing yards allowed (287.2):

Week 10: W 33-30 (OT) at Buffalo

486 total yards (311 passing, 175 rushing), 6.8 yards per play, 4 takeaways

Week 11: L 40-3 vs. Dallas

458 total yards (307 passing, 151 rushing), 6.5 yards per play, 0 takeaways

Week 12: W 33-26 vs. New England

409 total yards (364 passing, 45 rushing), 7.4 yards per play, 0 takeaways

Week 13: W 27-22 vs. Jets

486 total yards (366 passing, 120 rushing), 5.9 yards per play, 2 turnovers

Week 14: L 34-23 at Detroit

464 total yards (330 passing, 134 rushing), 6.7 yards per play, 0 takeaways