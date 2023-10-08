Vikings vs. Chiefs: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Vikings' blitz-heavy defense meets its ultimate challenge: Patrick Mahomes
The champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes "have answers for pretty much anything someone can do defensively," Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said.
Do the Vikings have the answers for the Chiefs? Ben Goessling's preview and prediction
The Vikings host Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time, seeking to end a three-game home winning streak.
Former Twin Pat Mahomes returns to Minnesota to watch his son play the Vikings
Patrick Mahomes will face the Vikings for the first time Sunday, and his father, a former Twins pitcher, will be in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings' swift return to relevance would get boost with tailor-made upset of Chiefs
Megastar-fan storylines aside, this Vikings-Chiefs game could be a close one — a close one the Vikings can win. Here's how:
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson has learned a lot from Travis Kelce, but not enough to know how to stop him
T.J. Hockenson has attended Travis Kelce's Tight End University, absorbing as much as he can about the Chiefs star's approach to football.
Mark Craig's NFL Week 5 picks: Lions and Packers and Cowboys, oh my!
The Star Tribune's NFL wizard of odds weighs in on Week 5, when the Vikings and Bengals are trying to avoid matching their loss total from last season.
-
Minnesota Vikings-Kansas City Chiefs game prompts the question: Will Taylor Swift show up?
"In your life, you'll do much greater things / than dating the boy on the football team" — Taylor Swift in her song "Fifteen."
-
Two editors — one a Taylor Swift fan, the other a Travis Kelce fan — want to stop talking about it, but can't
Minneapolis Star Tribune editors take up the cultural conversation about the NFL, women fans and media hype ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game.
-
Rooting for Vikings to lose? We know some of you are already doing that.
When the Vikings rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to defeat the Panthers on Sunday, the victory brought with it the conflicted emotions of a modern fan base.
-
Vikings sign former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to practice squad
With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth.
-
Vikings, Raiders fumbled running back Isiah Pacheco to the draft-savvy Chiefs
NFL Insider: If Vikings fans think the champion Chiefs consist of only Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, they might want to keep an eye on Isiah Pacheco.
-
Vikings mailbag: Will the Vikings have a running back committee? Will they blitz Patrick Mahomes?
Readers had questions for Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer about Vikings running backs Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison and an apology for Marcus Davenport.
-
Kirk Cousins' tall task: Being at his best against Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
While the Vikings' young defense will have its hands full facing the two-time MVP, QB Kirk Cousins could help re-energize the fan base with an efficient game Sunday.
-
Justin Jefferson wants Vikings offense to be its best version against Patrick Mahomes
The Vikings are third in the NFL in yards per play, but the offense hasn't yet put together a complete game.
-
Podcast: Vikings-Chiefs, Taylor Swift and what the first win told us
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Chiefs from the football minutiae to whether Taylor Swift will return to U.S. Bank Stadium.
-
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.