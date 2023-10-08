Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate a touchdown against the Jets in their last game.

Vikings vs. Chiefs: Watching and following the game

October 08, 2023 - 4:42 AM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Vikings' blitz-heavy defense meets its ultimate challenge: Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ability to evade pressure and make unbelievable throws is a challenge to would-be blitzers.

October 07, 2023 - 4:28 PM

The champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes "have answers for pretty much anything someone can do defensively," Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said.

Do the Vikings have the answers for the Chiefs? Ben Goessling's preview and prediction

Keeping Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones away from quarterback Kirk Cousins will be a priority for the Vikings on Sunday.

October 07, 2023 - 2:27 PM

The Vikings host Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time, seeking to end a three-game home winning streak.

Former Twin Pat Mahomes returns to Minnesota to watch his son play the Vikings

Pat Mahomes, a Twins pitcher in the early 1990s, brought his then-wife, Randi, and their young son Patrick, who was born in 1995 and grew up to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, to a game.

October 06, 2023 - 10:34 PM

Patrick Mahomes will face the Vikings for the first time Sunday, and his father, a former Twins pitcher, will be in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings' swift return to relevance would get boost with tailor-made upset of Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be the second-most-famous person in the building Sunday.

October 07, 2023 - 10:53 PM

Megastar-fan storylines aside, this Vikings-Chiefs game could be a close one — a close one the Vikings can win. Here's how:

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson has learned a lot from Travis Kelce, but not enough to know how to stop him

The Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce are in a small group of NFL tight ends who function as bona fide receivers.

October 07, 2023 - 10:45 PM

T.J. Hockenson has attended Travis Kelce's Tight End University, absorbing as much as he can about the Chiefs star's approach to football.

Mark Craig's NFL Week 5 picks: Lions and Packers and Cowboys, oh my!

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers are 4-0 heading into a Sunday night game against the Cowboys.

October 06, 2023 - 12:12 PM

The Star Tribune's NFL wizard of odds weighs in on Week 5, when the Vikings and Bengals are trying to avoid matching their loss total from last season.