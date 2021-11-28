SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Vikings fell to the San Francisco 49ers 34-26 on Sunday to drop to 5-6.

The game turned at the end of the first half and beginning of the second, as the 49ers strung together three consecutive touchdown drives, helped by a Kirk Cousins interception, to take a 28-14 lead.

The Vikings had several chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter after Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff for a touchdown to pull them to 31-26. But they failed to convert a fourth and goal and then, after a Robbie Gould missed field goal gave them the ball near midfield with about two minutes left, the Vikings couldn't get a first down.

Depleted on the defensive line going into the game, the Vikings' injury problem continued during the game. The Vikings lost running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Linebacker Anthony Barr and left tackle Christian Darrisaw also went down in the second half.