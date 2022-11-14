Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME BALLS

WR Justin Jefferson: Facing Stefon Diggs for the first time, Jefferson was the winner on the scoreboard and the stat sheet, with a career-high 193 yards on 10 catches. He even bettered Diggs' one-handed third-down catch with a remarkable one-handed fourth-down grab.

CB Patrick Peterson: As the young cornerbacks opposite him kept falling to injury, the veteran intercepted Josh Allen twice in the end zone, including in overtime to seal the win.

QB Kirk Cousins: Yes, he threw one of the worst interceptions of his career. Yes, he came up short on the winning QB sneak in the final minute. But how can you not give him a game ball after he engineered yet another fourth-quarter comeback? Get him his chains!

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

8: Cousins interceptions this season. He had seven all of last season.

2: Career rushing touchdowns for Vikings fullback C.J. Ham after getting his first since 2017 on Sunday.

4: Missed extra points by Greg Joseph this season.

0: Number of defensive snaps cornerback Duke Shelley had played for the Vikings before Sunday, when he broke up a potential game-winning touchdown in the end zone in overtime.

20: Number of 100-yard games for Jefferson, setting the NFL record for most in a receiver's first three seasons.

6,433: Career receiving yards for Adam Thielen, tied with Jake Reed for fourth in franchise history.

JEFFERSON WATCH

After reaching 1,060 yards for the season in just nine games, Jefferson needs only 88 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 117.5 yards over the next eight games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

vs. Dallas, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

The next test in the Vikings' four-game stretch against winning teams, the Cowboys found themselves in an overtime thriller of their own Sunday, losing to the Packers 31-28 in Green Bay. Dallas (6-3) led by 14 points in the fourth quarter with a defense that entered the game in the top five in sacks and passing yards allowed.

SEASON SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Sept 11: vs. Green Bay, W, 23-7

Sept. 19: at Philadelphia, L, 24-7

Sept. 25: vs. Detroit, W, 28-24

Oct. 2: at New Orleans in London, W, 28-25

Oct. 9: vs. Chicago, W, 29-22

Oct. 16: at Miami, W, 24-16

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: vs. Arizona, W, 34-26

Nov. 6: at Washington, W, 20-17

Nov. 13: at Buffalo, W, 33-30 OT

Nov. 20: vs. Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 24: vs. New England, 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 4: vs. N.Y. Jets, noon

Dec. 11: at Detroit, noon

Dec. 17 or 18: vs. Indianapolis, TBD

Dec. 24: vs. N.Y. Giants, noon

Jan. 1: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8: at Chicago, TBD