The Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to fall short of what it needed to be without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, including getting only two first downs in the second half. But big defensive plays plays lead to the victory.

Podcast: Vikings defense steals Bears' chances while offense founders Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the disruptive pass rush and lackluster offense in the Vikings' 19-13 win at Soldier Field in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.

Gallery: Vikings hold on to beat Bears 19-13 The Vikings improved to 2-4 following their second victory of the season.