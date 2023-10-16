Vikings defeat Bears 19-13 as offense stumbles and defense dominates bumbling Chicago offense
The Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to fall short of what it needed to be without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, including getting only two first downs in the second half. But big defensive plays plays lead to the victory.
Vikings victory was farcical, but they can't afford to be picky about winning
When any team wins an ugly NFL game, you can't argue with the math. The Vikings needed to win, and they did.
Five extra points: Vikings are lucky Bears are who we thought they were
The Vikings offense had a day to forget, bailed out by the defense and the predictably permissive Bears, who managed to make the least of their opportunities to win the game.
Vikings, Bears hobbled by injuries; Dalton Risner finally makes debut on offensive line
The Vikings lost edge rusher Marcus Davenport to another ankle injury, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the sideline because of an injured right hand after being sacked by Danielle Hunter.
Vikings offense, without Justin Jefferson, found all kinds of ways to struggle vs. Bears
The rushing attack was nowhere to be found and quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't create big plays.
Podcast: Vikings defense steals Bears' chances while offense founders
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the disruptive pass rush and lackluster offense in the Vikings' 19-13 win at Soldier Field in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Gallery: Vikings hold on to beat Bears 19-13
The Vikings improved to 2-4 following their second victory of the season.
Three keys to the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears
The Vikings had Justin Fields under pressure from the first play as their defense made the big plays that mattered.