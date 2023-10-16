Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown at Chicago on Sunday.

Vikings defeat Bears 19-13 as offense stumbles and defense dominates bumbling Chicago offense

October 16, 2023 - 6:28 AM

The Vikings offense found all kinds of ways to fall short of what it needed to be without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, including getting only two first downs in the second half. But big defensive plays plays lead to the victory.

Vikings victory was farcical, but they can't afford to be picky about winning

After Justin Field was injured, the Bears turned to back-up Tyson Bagent, a rookie who played Division II football in West Virginia last season.

October 15, 2023 - 7:42 PM

When any team wins an ugly NFL game, you can't argue with the math. The Vikings needed to win, and they did.

Five extra points: Vikings are lucky Bears are who we thought they were

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings went 2-for-13 in third-down situations against the Bears, who had been allowing first downs 57.4% of the time going into Sunday’s game.

October 16, 2023 - 6:10 AM

The Vikings offense had a day to forget, bailed out by the defense and the predictably permissive Bears, who managed to make the least of their opportunities to win the game.

Vikings, Bears hobbled by injuries; Dalton Risner finally makes debut on offensive line

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter wrapped up Bears quarterback Justin Fields for his second of two sacks Sunday. Fields injured his right throwing hand on the play and left the game.

October 16, 2023 - 6:46 AM

The Vikings lost edge rusher Marcus Davenport to another ankle injury, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields went to the sideline because of an injured right hand after being sacked by Danielle Hunter.

Vikings offense, without Justin Jefferson, found all kinds of ways to struggle vs. Bears

Receiver Jordan Addison couldn’t hang on to this Kirk Cousins pass as the Vikings struggled to make big plays in the passing game without Justin Jefferson.

October 16, 2023 - 6:34 AM

The rushing attack was nowhere to be found and quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't create big plays.

Podcast: Vikings defense steals Bears' chances while offense founders

 October 16, 2023 - 12:39 AM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the disruptive pass rush and lackluster offense in the Vikings' 19-13 win at Soldier Field in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.

Gallery: Vikings hold on to beat Bears 19-13

October 15, 2023 - 5:38 PM

The Vikings improved to 2-4 following their second victory of the season.