CHICAGO — Safety Lewis Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, is a healthy scratch for the Vikings against the Bears on Sunday. He'll be inactive without an injury designation for the first time in his NFL career.

Cine missed the past two games with a hamstring strain, but he returned this week and was a full participant in practices. He was not listed on the team's final injury report with a gameday designation, meaning he was available to play. The Vikings will keep him on the bench after he played about 12 special teams snaps in each of the first three games. He has not appeared on defense for coordinator Brian Flores.

The Vikings will have five safeties active against the Bears: Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson and Jay Ward.

Receivers N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson are active after being promoted to the active roster this week. They'll provide depth behind K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell. Receivers Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor are on injured reserve with hamstring strains.

The Bears will be without three running backs due to injury: Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. Former Gophers defensive back Terell Smith, a rookie fifth-round pick, also won't play due to injury.

Vikings' inactives: Cine, TE Nick Muse, OLB Andre Carter II, DT Jaquelin Roy and OL Hakeem Adeniji

Bears' inactives: Johnson (concussion), Homer (hamstring), Smith (ankle/illness), QB Nathan Peterman, OL Aviante Collins