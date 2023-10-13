Kirk Cousins greeted fans at the end of last season’s game between the Vikings and Bears in Chicago.

Vikings vs. Bears: Watching and following the game

October 13, 2023 - 1:45 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Kirk Cousins says Vikings trade speculation 'not worth my time or energy'

Kirk Cousins after a 27-20 loss to Kansas City that dropped the Vikings to 1-4 this season.

October 12, 2023 - 12:13 PM

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked whether he would waive his no-trade clause if a deal was in the works before the deadline. His answers revealed a lot about his process.

Vikings begin reconfiguring their offense without Justin Jefferson

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins could be looking for receiver K.J. Osborn (17) more with Justin Jefferson out for at least four games.

October 11, 2023 - 6:04 PM

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson will miss at least four games with a hamstring injury. Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn are in line for bigger roles.

Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon's role may grow as Akayleb Evans works back from knee injury

Vikings rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, left, got his hands on a potential interception of Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, but was unable to come down with the ball.

October 13, 2023 - 6:55 AM

The Vikings, who have only one interception this season, are coaching defensive backs on catching the ball as they try to improve their takeaway numbers.

Is the Vikings' season over because of the Justin Jefferson injury news?

Justin Jefferson was injured during the second half of Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

October 10, 2023 - 11:56 AM

The Vikings will say all the right things about regrouping after a 1-4 start and Justin Jefferson's injury. But make no mistake: Their season is on the brink already, and a more dedicated rebuild could come quickly.

As Vikings offense continues to struggle, their formula for success doesn't add up

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ranks second in the league in passing yards, but he has thrown 192 of his 204 passes with his team tied or trailing.

October 09, 2023 - 12:12 PM

Vikings Insider: The Vikings were supposed to be able to score enough points to be a factor in the NFC. Instead, even with an improved defense, the team is 1-4.

Mark Craig's Week 6 NFL picks: Vikings finally get a shot at shaking up NFC North

Will Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions be celebrating after their matchup with the NFC South-leading Buccaneers on Sunday?

October 12, 2023 - 12:38 PM

The Vikings play their first divisional game of the season, while the NFC North-leading Lions face a test in Tampa.