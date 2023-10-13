Vikings vs. Bears: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Kirk Cousins says Vikings trade speculation 'not worth my time or energy'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked whether he would waive his no-trade clause if a deal was in the works before the deadline. His answers revealed a lot about his process.
Vikings begin reconfiguring their offense without Justin Jefferson
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson will miss at least four games with a hamstring injury. Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn are in line for bigger roles.
Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon's role may grow as Akayleb Evans works back from knee injury
The Vikings, who have only one interception this season, are coaching defensive backs on catching the ball as they try to improve their takeaway numbers.
Is the Vikings' season over because of the Justin Jefferson injury news?
The Vikings will say all the right things about regrouping after a 1-4 start and Justin Jefferson's injury. But make no mistake: Their season is on the brink already, and a more dedicated rebuild could come quickly.
As Vikings offense continues to struggle, their formula for success doesn't add up
Vikings Insider: The Vikings were supposed to be able to score enough points to be a factor in the NFC. Instead, even with an improved defense, the team is 1-4.
Mark Craig's Week 6 NFL picks: Vikings finally get a shot at shaking up NFC North
The Vikings play their first divisional game of the season, while the NFC North-leading Lions face a test in Tampa.
-
Vikings put backup quarterback Nick Mullens on injured reserve, re-sign Sean Mannion
Vikings QB Nick Mullens joins Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, while kick returner Kene Nwangwu was cleared to return to practice.
-
Vikings mailbag: Would Stickum help fix fumbling problems?
Readers want to know how the Vikings can stop dropping the ball and how they can afford Justin Jefferson.
-
Film review: Why haven't the Vikings made any changes yet to their offensive line?
Guard Dalton Risner has blocked only for kicker Greg Joseph through three games since signing a one-year deal. Wasn't he brought in to address problems with the line?
-
Vikings need to stop giving the ball away. They need to start taking it away, too
The Vikings rank near the bottom in takeaways, amplifying their turnover problems and making the dark days of Ed Donatell's defense seem less bleak.
-
Podcast: Injuries on Vikings' home turf? Chemistry in young locker room?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about injuries, chemistry and trades on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
-
For the Bears, Justin Fields-D.J. Moore connection has been perfect amid the flaws
Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who plays the Vikings on Sunday, has many flaws, but throwing to new teammate D.J. Moore isn't one of them.
-
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.