Introduction: Host Michael Rand started with the Wild's 7-4 win over Edmonton on Tuesday, a testament to the faith and patience coaches showed in an underperforming top line. Instead of breaking up Ryan Hartman, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, coach Dean Evason evaluated their play and talked to the players. They stayed together, and Hartman's hat trick was the reward for all. It's a good lesson for many teams, including the Wolves as they start their season tonight.

10:00: The film review on the Vikings from their 22-17 win over San Francisco reveals a team that looked very strong at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Is their offensive line becoming a relative strength? Plus an exploration in the film review and in our Vikings poetry section of whether the Vikings just played their best game of the year or if even better things are to come.

41:00: A very strange World Series reminds Rand of a very strange trip.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports