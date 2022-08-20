Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said this week that joint practices for many teams have all but replaced preseason action.

Following two joint sessions against the 49ers at TCO Performance Center, O'Connell sat nearly every projected starter during Saturday's exhibition at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Watching from the sideline will be every starter on offense — quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Jesse Davis and right tackle Brian O'Neill, and tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt.

Much of the starting defense will also take a seat in edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks, defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips, cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Cam Dantzler and Chandon Sullivan, and safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum.

The only projected starter suiting up is defensive lineman Armon Watts, who has lined up with the first-team defense in its base 3-4 personnel throughout training camp. The entire rookie class, including safety Lewis Cine, corner Andrew Booth Jr., guard Ed Ingram and linebacker Brian Asamoah, are also set to play against the 49ers.

"The old standard of 'Hey, the starters play the first quarter of the first preseason game, and then maybe into the second quarter in the second, and then into the third quarter in the third. I don't want to speak for anybody, but that's really not the case anymore," O'Connell said this week. "Now these joint practices give you the repetition and the volume you need to get guys those game reps without necessarily needing to be tackled to the ground every snap."

Four injured Vikings won't suit up in tight end Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) receiver Dan Chisena (leg), guard/center Chris Reed (elbow) and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor (hand).

The 49ers will also rest the majority of their starters, including quarterback Trey Lance, tight end George Kittle, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and defensive end Nick Bosa.