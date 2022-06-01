The Vikings' receiver competition this summer should be one to watch.

The team added a 12th target on Wednesday by signing veteran receiver Albert Wilson, who has scored 13 touchdowns (one rushing) over seven NFL seasons for the Chiefs and Dolphins. Wilson, who turns 30 in July, is coming to Minnesota on a one-year deal, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Vikings waived running back A.J. Rose Jr. to make room on the 90-man roster.

The speedy Wilson joins a crowded and young depth chart behind starters Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Receivers K.J. Osborn and Bisi Johnson have rotated with the first-team offense during spring practices, while Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dan Chisena and rookie Jalen Nailor are expected to compete for jobs on special teams. Osborn, Smith-Marsette and Nailor have been fielding punts for the competition at punt returner.

Wilson hasn't played much on special teams since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2014, although his lone rushing touchdown came on a fake punt for the Chiefs in 2016.

He's primarily been a slot receiver in the pros. Wilson, listed 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, was the Dolphins' No. 3 receiver last season behind Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, catching 25 passes for 213 yards in 14 games. His first NFL touchdown came against the Vikings in 2015, when he caught a screen pass and ran 42 yards for the score.