The Vikings agreed to terms on a new deal with offensive lineman Oli Udoh on Saturday morning, bringing the versatile 26-year-old back for a fifth season in Minnesota.

Udoh, a sixth-round pick in 2019, returned to a reserve role in 2022 after starting 16 games in 2021. He struggled at right guard that season, briefly starting at left tackle as part of a reconfigured Vikings line in December, and was slotted as a backup for 2022 once the Vikings drafted right guard Ed Ingram in the second round.

Last season, Udoh started the Vikings' final two games (including their playoff loss to the Giants) at right tackle after Brian O'Neill sustained an avulsion fracture to his right ankle in Green Bay. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has said he expects O'Neill to be ready for training camp, but Udoh's presence gives the Vikings another option in the event O'Neill needs more time to recover than expected.

Udoh's deal means the Vikings have retained most of their offensive line depth from last season. The team brought back exclusive rights free agent Blake Brandel, agreed to a new deal with Austin Schlottmann and reworked Chris Reed's deal to keep the veteran in Minnesota while saving $1 million of cap space.