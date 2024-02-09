EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings filled two coaching staff vacancies Friday by hiring former Denver Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and adding outside linebackers coach to Mike Pettine's role.

The openings were created last year when outside linebackers coach Mike Smith took a leave of absence prior to the regular season and defensive line coach Chris Rumph took a leave of absence at midseason. Both departures were for personal reasons, the Vikings said.

Dixon spent two seasons with the Broncos. He was the assistant defensive line coach in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams when current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was the offensive coordinator. Dixon spent two seasons as a player on the practice squad with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09) and three seasons with the New York Jets (2010-12). Dixon and O'Connell were teammates with the Jets.

Pettine was hired as O'Connell's assistant head coach two years ago. He filled in for Smith on an interim basis during the 2023 season. Pettine was the defensive coordinator of the Jets when Dixon played there.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL