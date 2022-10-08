The Vikings signed Myles Dorn off their practice squad on Saturday, giving the team another safety on the roster with first-round pick Lewis Cine out for the season.

Dorn, first signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in nine games for the Vikings last year and was promoted off the practice squad for both of the Vikings' previous home games, Week 1 vs. Green Bay and Week 3 vs. Detroit. He played on special teams in both games.

Cine suffered a compound fracture to his left leg on Sunday and had surgery in London, He finally left England for the United States on Saturday.

The Vikings put Ben Ellefson on injured reserve because of a groin injury the tight end suffered in practice this week. They elevated tight end Nick Muse and wide receiver Dan Chisena from the practice squad for Sunday's game with Chicago.