The Vikings filled the last spot on their 16-man practice squad by signing Concordia (St. Paul) outside linebacker Chris Garrett on Wednesday.

The 6-4, 245-pound Garrett was a seventh-round draft pick (252nd overall) of the Rams in 2021, when current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was the team's offensive coordinator. Garrett appeared in one game last season and was released last month.

Garrett finished his Concordia career with 166 tackles, 36 ½ sacks, nine passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and an NCAA Division II-record 15 forced fumbles. He was an All-America in 2019, but the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

The only game he played for the Super Bowl champions was Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay, when he was in for four defensive snaps and six special teams plays. He was sidelined for three weeks during the season because of COVID.

Garrett was also sidelined during training camp this year because of a groin injury.