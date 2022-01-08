Vikings starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland came off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and are expected to play in Sunday's season finale against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Darrisaw and Cleveland went on the COVID list on Monday along with right tackle Brian O'Neill, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Camryn Bynum. Of that group, Kendricks and Bynum remain on the list, which currently has five Vikings on it.

Because of quarantines, the Vikings were down to six offensive linemen on the active roster at one point last week. Coach Mike Zimmer has said every available starter would play Sunday.

The Vikings also added several players to the active roster in advance of Sunday's game: tight ends Zach Davidson and Ben Ellefson; cornerbacks Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith and Bryan Mills; linebacker Tuf Borland; safety Myles Dorn; defensive end Kenny Willekes; and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce is doubtful Sunday because of an illness, and cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Mackensie Alexander were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.