EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings acquired Houston's first-round pick in a pre- draft trade Friday, giving them the 11th and 23rd overall selections as potential capital toward their next franchise quarterback.

The Vikings sent their second-round pick and one of their sixth-round picks for this year and their second-round pick in 2025 to the Texans in exchange for the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder this year. The deal leaves Houston without a first-rounder, for now.

The Texans had No. 23 from Cleveland for the 2022 trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Their original first-round pick this year (No. 27) is owed to Arizona for a previous trade.

After Kirk Cousins left for Atlanta in free agency, the Vikings signed 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold to be at least a temporary replacement.

But while general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thursday the departure of Cousins did not lock the Vikings in to drafting one, they're a strong bet to take a quarterback next month with a deep pool featuring five or six potential first-rounders. Most of them will likely be gone in the top five.

Pairing No. 23 with No. 11 could give the Vikings enough of a package to move up much higher in the first round to make sure they get a prospect they want.

