T.Y. McGill posted 3 1⁄ 2 sacks in the Vikings' first two preseason games. He sprained his right ankle in their third preseason game in Denver on Saturday night.

On Monday, as the Vikings began the process of reducing their active roster to 53 players before Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline, McGill became one of the first players to lose his spot on the team.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings released the journeyman defensive lineman on Monday, parting ways with the 29-year-old who'd made Minnesota his ninth team in eight seasons.

The Vikings released receiver Myron Mitchell, tackle Timon Parris and cornerback Tye Smith.

McGill's ankle injury is expected to keep him out for one to two weeks, a source said on Sunday, but he will have to get a second opinion on his ankle to determine a possible injury settlement and whether he'll be released or revert to the Vikings' injured reserve list for the season.

McGill was one of three Vikings players injured during Saturday's loss to the Broncos; wide receiver Bisi Johnson tore an ACL for the second consecutive season, while wide receiver Jalen Nailor was evaluated for a concussion. Linebacker Troy Dye left with a foot bruise he'd initially sustained during the Vikings' scrimmage on Thursday.