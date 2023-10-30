Vikings defeat Packers 24-10; Kirk Cousins likely lost for season with Achilles injury
The Vikings improved to 4-4 by defeating their NFC North rival, but the celebration was subdued because quarterback Kirk Cousins apparently tore his right Achilles in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.
Five extra points: Give ball to Cam Akers, fix special teams, go for it on fourth down
Harrison Phillips repeatedly delivered when the Packers were in short-yardage situations.
Kirk Cousins' injury will force Vikings to make tough decisions quickly
Are the 4-4 Vikings going to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline with their star quarterback out for the season?
Suddenly, the Vikings need their defense to be 'the rock of the team'
After Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, Brian Flores' unit will need to fill in the gaps.
Vikings full of praise for rookie quarterback Jaren Hall's unexpected debut
The 2023 fifth-round pick helped close out the game for the Vikings using lessons he learned from Kirk Cousins over the past eight weeks.
Podcast: Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles changes course of Vikings season
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the somber mood in Green Bay, where the Vikings won but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a likely season-ending injury.
Three keys to the Vikings' 24-10 victory over the Packers
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had no answers, even when given the opportunity to lead a comeback against the Vikings.