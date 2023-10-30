Kirk Cousins was carted out of Lambeau Field in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ victory at Green Bay on Sunday.

Vikings defeat Packers 24-10; Kirk Cousins likely lost for season with Achilles injury

October 30, 2023 - 6:09 AM

The Vikings improved to 4-4 by defeating their NFC North rival, but the celebration was subdued because quarterback Kirk Cousins apparently tore his right Achilles in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

Five extra points: Give ball to Cam Akers, fix special teams, go for it on fourth down

Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) scores a touchdown in the first quarter.

October 30, 2023 - 6:20 AM

Harrison Phillips repeatedly delivered when the Packers were in short-yardage situations.

Kirk Cousins' injury will force Vikings to make tough decisions quickly

October 30, 2023 - 6:24 AM

Are the 4-4 Vikings going to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline with their star quarterback out for the season?

Suddenly, the Vikings need their defense to be 'the rock of the team'

October 30, 2023 - 6:32 AM

After Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, Brian Flores' unit will need to fill in the gaps.

Vikings full of praise for rookie quarterback Jaren Hall's unexpected debut

Jaren Hall (16) takes a snap in the fourth quarter after replacing Kirk Cousins.

October 29, 2023 - 10:59 PM

The 2023 fifth-round pick helped close out the game for the Vikings using lessons he learned from Kirk Cousins over the past eight weeks.

Podcast: Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles changes course of Vikings season

 October 29, 2023 - 4:54 PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the somber mood in Green Bay, where the Vikings won but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a likely season-ending injury.

Three keys to the Vikings' 24-10 victory over the Packers

Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum helped make it a long day for Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

October 29, 2023 - 9:03 PM

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had no answers, even when given the opportunity to lead a comeback against the Vikings.