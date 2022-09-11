See more of the story

For the 2022 NFL season, the Vikings have a new coach in Kevin O'Connell and a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But they made few major changes to the roster, embarking on a "competitive rebuild" with a veteran-laden team. Get to know some of the key figures of the season ahead of Sunday's opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Find more Vikings coverage here.

With stubborn optimism, O'Connell sets the Vikings on his long-planned course

If the Vikings' cultural reset succeeds, it'll be because of a former NFL quarterback who became, at age 37, the team's youngest head coach in 60 years.

Going deep: An inside look at what makes Justin Jefferson so good

Self-critique precedes growth, and no receiver in NFL history has grown as quickly as Jefferson. In addition to physical skills, he has a football brain beyond his years. Andrew Krammer has an in-depth look at Jefferson's excellence.

Gaining a deep understanding of Justin Jefferson's early success

Jefferson's path to 3,016 yards in two seasons requires a broad route range and skill set to shed defenders at all levels.

He's frustrated top offenses. Can Ed Donatell fix the Vikings defense?

The Vikings defensive coordinator's job is Donatell's 16th coaching stint since 1979. Mark Craig spells out the challenge in Minnesota: Turn around a defense of high-profile players that hasn't met expectations.

How the Vikings' defense will change under new coordinator

The Vikings are throwing back to the 1980s — the last time Minnesota's defense featured three down linemen and four linebackers — under a new coordinator.

Souhan: Can Vikings keep Jefferson happy and in Minnesota?

The Vikings can't afford to lose Justin Jefferson, which means they can't afford to offend him.

Son of 'Purple Lady' and a Vikings fan, Phillips fits in quickly

Nose tackle and Harrison Phillips, the Vikings' first free-agent signing of the offseason, will anchor the team's overhauled defense. He's also quickly gained a foothold in the Twin Cities community.

Kirk Cousins: It's not always about coaching or chemistry. 'Winning trumps everything.'

Reunited with Kevin O'Connell, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is in position to direct a loaded offense and climb the franchise record book. But he knows the one thing that really matters.

Coming to the other side, Smith joins Hunter to make Vikings history

Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter have quickly formed a bond under new outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, who also defected from the Packers. It has extended off the field, too.

Vikings predictions: Playoff team? Sub-.500 squad? Our staff weighs in

From most optimistic to most pessimistic, here's what Star Tribune staff writers and columnists think will happen in this unpredictable Vikings season.

Scoggins: Who are Kevin O'Connell's Vikings? The big reveal is coming Sunday

We think we've picked up a few things about the 2022 Vikings during training camp. But here's the thing we don't know: A lot.

NFL coaching carousel lands again and again on McVay's staff

Mark Craig's On the NFL: Sean McVay's champion Rams open the 2022 season Thursday after a wild offseason that featured 10 coaching changes.

Awards, disappointments: Craig's 2022 NFL season predictions

There's a Vikings player on this list for one of the season's top awards, which also includes a Super Bowl prediction and whether the Vikings will be in the playoff field.

NFL power rankings: Usual suspects start at the top

The Bills in the AFC and Buccaneers in the NFC open the season in the No. 1 spots. Where did our NFL insider Mark Craig put the Vikings?

Top QBs, tough schedules, more: Five Extra Points for the 2022 season

Who has the easiest and hardest schedule and thoughts about quarterbacks and milestones highlight Mark Craig's look at the 2022 NFL season, which begins tonight.

Vikings' 2022 season goes through London, AFC East and a few reunions

The Vikings open at home on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and play them again in Week 17 in Green Bay before ending the season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.