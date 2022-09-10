WEEK 1: Sept. 11 vs. Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (Ch. 9)

The Vikings won't miss receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in the offseason. He scored 13 touchdowns against the Vikings in 15 games and had five 100-yard games in past three seasons against them.

WEEK 2: Sept. 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Ch. 5)

One of seven games against a 2021 playoff team, this is the Vikings' only appearance on "Monday Night Football," where Kirk Cousins has won his past two games after losing the first nine.

WEEK 3: Sept. 25 vs. Detroit, noon (Ch. 9)

This game features a subplot from April's draft. Detroit selected Alabama star receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick traded to them by the Vikings, who used the 32nd pick from the Lions to draft safety Lewis Cine.

WEEK 4: Oct. 2 at New Orleans in London, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

This game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the Vikings' third in London, where they are 2-0. The Vikings will face three new head coaches in a row, beginning with the Saints' Dennis Allen, the defensive coordinator who was promoted after Sean Payton stepped down.

WEEK 5: Oct. 9 vs. Chicago, noon (Ch. 9)

Up next on the new coach tour is the Bears' Matt Eberflus, the former Colts defensive coordinator. But the Vikings won't see Khalil Mack and nemesis Akiem Hicks. The defensive stalwarts left in the offseason.

WEEK 6: Oct. 16 at Miami, noon (Ch. 9)

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, the 39-year-old former 49ers offensive coordinator, shares the "once worked with Sean McVay" distinction with the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell. But trading for star receiver Tyreek Hill was the flashier addition in Miami.

WEEK 7: Bye

The Vikings are off during Week 7 for the third season in a row.

WEEK 8: Oct. 30 vs. Arizona, noon (Ch. 9)

The Vikings have a 10-game home winning streak against the Cardinals, last losing to them on Nov. 6, 1977 ... at Metropolitan Stadium ... when they were the St. Louis Cardinals. Jared Allen will be inducted in the Ring of Honor at halftime.

WEEK 9: Nov. 6 at Washington, noon (Ch. 9)

Washington has a new nickname (Commanders), new uniforms and a new quarterback (Carson Wentz). This will be Kirk Cousins' first trip there since leaving as a free agent to sign with the Vikings.

WEEK 10: Nov. 13 at Buffalo, noon (Ch. 9)

More reunions! Facing a team widely expected to contend for the AFC title, the Vikings play Stefon Diggs for the first time since trading him to Buffalo in 2020. There's a happier reunion for the Cook family; Dalvin Cook's brother James is a Bills rookie running back.

WEEK 11: Nov. 20 vs. Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Ch. 4)

The Vikings are hosting the Cowboys for the third year in a row. The No. 1 offense last season, Dallas lost several key offensive players to free agency and injury, including anchors on the line.

WEEK 12: Nov. 24 vs. New England, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)

The Vikings are 6-2 in Thanksgiving games, but this will be the first one they have hosted on. They also haven't hosted the Patriots since 2014 and haven't beaten Bill Belichick's team since 2000.

WEEK 13: Dec. 4 vs. Jets, noon (Ch. 4)

The Vikings have played the Jets only 11 times, going 3-8. They won the last two, in 2014 and 2018. Robert Saleh's team is hoping an infusion of young talent — including three 2022 first-rounders — will end its 12-year stretch without a playoff appearance.

WEEK 14: Dec. 11 at Detroit, noon (Ch. 9)

The Vikings' two games against the Lions last season came down to the last second. In Detroit in Week 14 last December, Jared Goff's fourth-down, final-play TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown gave the Lions their first win.

WEEK 15: TBD vs. Indianapolis

The Vikings have lost six in a row to Indianapolis, dating to 1997. The 2022 Colts replaced Wentz with Matt Ryan at quarterback and boast the NFL's leading rusher last season, Jonathan Taylor.

WEEK 16: Dec. 24 vs. Giants, noon (Ch.9)

The fourth new head coach the Vikings will face this season is Brian Daboll, who along with GM Joe Schoen came down from Buffalo in the latest attempt to rebuild the Giants.

WEEK 17: Jan. 1 at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (Ch. 4)

The Vikings are playing at Lambeau Field in Week 17 for the second year in a row. Their playoff chances ended in Green Bay last season. What will be on the line this season?

WEEK 18: TBD at Chicago

The Vikings end the regular season against the Bears for the seventh time in nine seasons, but it's the first time in that span the finale as been at Soldier Field.