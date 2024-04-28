NEW YORK — Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning on his second day in the majors this season to give the New York Mets a 4-2 comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals that prevented a three-game sweep Sunday.

New York was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position and down to its last strike when Harrison Bader singled home automatic runner DJ Stewart from third base with the tying run.

Vientos, who singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth, then drove a 1-2 pitch from Matthew Liberatore (0-1) just beyond the glove of a leaping Michael Siani at the right-center fence.

A fired-up Vientos pumped his arms with joy as he rounded the bases and was swarmed by excited teammates at home plate.

Disappointed by a surprise demotion to the minors at the end of spring training, Vientos was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Syracuse when outfielder Starling Marte went on the bereavement list.

Brendan Donovan singled home the go-ahead run for St. Louis in the top of the 11th after making three outstanding defensive plays in left field earlier in the game.

Reed Garrett (5-0) worked two innings for the win, allowing only an unearned run. Francisco Lindor hit a tying homer in the sixth and stole two bases for the Mets, who had dropped five of six.

Jose Quintana tossed eight masterful innings of three-hit ball, becoming the first Mets starter in 27 games this season to reach the seventh. The left-hander threw 99 pitches and walked just one batter.

St. Louis, which finished 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, was looking for its first four-game win streak since a six-game run July 15-20 last year.

Three brilliant catches by Donovan helped Lance Lynn keep the Mets scoreless until Lindor's opposite-field homer on the ninth pitch of his at-bat leading off the sixth.

The $341 million shortstop struck out four times Saturday and then popped up with the bases loaded for the final out of a 7-4 defeat.

Masyn Winn doubled off Quintana to open the fifth and scored on a nicely executed safety squeeze by Siani, his first RBI in 76 major league plate appearances with Cincinnati and St. Louis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday with Triple-A Memphis. ... Rookie catcher Iván Herrera got knocked over when he was nailed in the side of the helmet by Stewart's backswing in the sixth. Herrera was shaken up but stayed in the game.

Mets: DH J.D. Martinez was rested after playing back-to-back days, his first two games with New York. He flied out as a pinch hitter in the ninth. Martinez's season debut was delayed by lower back tightness. ... LHP David Peterson (left hip surgery) was set to make his first rehab start for Class A St. Lucie. ... RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder capsule strain) is expected to throw about 20-25 pitches of live batting practice against minor league hitters Monday. ... RHP Tylor Megill (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw around 50 pitches over three or four innings Thursday for Double-A Binghamton in his second rehab outing. Megill struck out all six batters he faced Saturday at Class A Brooklyn. ... New York added a fresh arm to the bullpen, selecting LHP Danny Young from Triple-A Syracuse. LHP Josh Walker was optioned to Syracuse following Saturday's game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (1-2, 5.55 ERA) starts Monday night in Detroit against RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96). Matz is 7-0 with a 1.78 ERA against AL Central opponents. The Cardinals have faced the Tigers in three World Series (1934, 1968, 2006), winning twice.

Mets: RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 2.67 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-0, 1.69) in the opener of a four-game series Monday night at Citi Field.

