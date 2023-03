Video shows search for Khalil Azad by Robbinsdale police

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Video released by the Robbinsdale Police Department shows officers searching for Khalil Azad after a car chase last July. Azad was found dead in nearby Crystal Lake two days later. The video does not appear to show Azad after he flees the vehicle. These clips were compiled by the Star Tribune.