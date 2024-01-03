Law enforcement agencies have identified and charged the pickup truck driver they say nearly hit a student getting off a school bus two weeks ago in east-central Minnesota.

Now they just need to find her.

Brianna C. Johnson, 28, of Willow River, Minn., was charged Tuesday in Pine County District Court with failing to obey a school bus' signal arm, a gross misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor for reckless driving in connection with her swerving around a stopped van and zipping past the bus.

Video from a bus-mounted camera provided by the Willow River School District to the Sheriff's Office showed one student exiting the bus on County Road 41 just north of town on the afternoon of Dec. 21 and walking calmly across the opposite lane to safety. However, a second student had to make a mad dash to the other side as the pickup swerved onto the shoulder and nearly went in a ditch as it bore down on the youngster.

All this happened as the bus' stop arm and red flashing lights were activated, the video revealed.

A warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest. Sheriff Jeff Nelson said late Wednesday morning that Johnson has yet to be found.

Johnson had her license revoked last month for refusing to be tested by law enforcement for driving while impaired in late October, said state Department of Public Safety spokesman Mark Karstedt.

According to the charges:

The driver of the van told law enforcement that he tried to follow the fleeing motorist, but he lost the pickup despite reaching 70 miles per hour. He said he gave up the chase because he had children with him.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the pickup outside a home nearby and unoccupied. A check of its license plate told the Sheriff's Office that the registration was expired and its owner had died. Two people in the home said they had never seen the pickup before.

Six days later, the Sheriff's Office posted on social media a plea to the public for information leading to the pickup's driver.

One tipster said she knew that Johnson had been using the pickup recently. Another reported seeing the vehicle outside a home in Willow River where she lives with her boyfriend. Yet another tipster told law enforcement who owns the pickup.

Johnson had borrowed the pickup from the owner on the day of the bus incident to go to a store because hers had broken down, the charges noted. However, she never returned the truck to the man, the charges continued.