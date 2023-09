Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at 'Beetlejuice' show before she was ejected

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show the Republican vaping during a "Beetlejuice" musical play — the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive.