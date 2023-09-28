SAN ANTONIO — Video appears to show Pvt. Travis King returning to U.S. after his release in North Korea, landing at San Antonio, Texas.
Most Read
-
Target will close 9 stores across 4 states because of theft, crime
-
Delta Air Lines CEO: 'We probably went too far' on rewards program changes
-
Jeffers homers to trigger another Twins victory over Oakland
-
Errors in Minn. hospitals caused 21 deaths, 178 serious injuries
-
Popular apple orchard Emma Krumbee's quietly closes, as Belle Plaine eyes site for police station