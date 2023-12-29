Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PORTLAND, Ore. — Victor Wembanyama had 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks as the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 118-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Jeremy Sochan added 16 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio. Wembanyama had 30 or more points for the third time this season. The No. 1 pick in the draft scored 30 in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 13, and had 38 in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2.

Wembanyama put on a show in a matchup against fellow lottery pick Scoot Henderson.

Henderson finished with 25 points, four assists and six turnovers in Portland's loss. Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant each scored 29 as the Trail Blazers were unable to overcome San Antonio's quick start.

The Spurs never trailed, building a 28 point lead in the first quarter and carrying a 38-14 lead into the second.

The Spurs shot 14 for 21 (67%) in the quarter, while Portland went 5 for 23 (22%)

Portland was without starting point guard Anfernee Simons, who was sidelined due to illness. Blazers center Duop Reath, who scored a career-high 25 points in Tuesday 130-113 win over Sacramento, was also a late scratch with back soreness.

Portland trimmed San Antonio's lead in the second quarter, yet the Spurs took a 59-45 edge at the break.

Portland cut the Spurs lead eight at 69-61 with 6:37 left in the third, but never got closer. The Spurs built their lead to 87-74 into the final period.

After making only three shots from long distance in the first half, Portland made four 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half, but was able to overcome Wembanyama and the Spurs.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Portland on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: Host San Antonio on Friday night.

