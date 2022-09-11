KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in a rain-shortened game on Saturday.

Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

The Tigers went ahead to stay with three runs in the third against Jonathan Heasley (3-8). Reyes snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI triple. Báez doubled in Reyes and then scored on Castro's single.

Reyes added a two-run single during Detroit's four-run fifth, helping the Tigers build an 8-2 lead.

Heasley was charged with seven runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander had gone 2-1 with a 2.86 ERA in his previous four starts.

Manning allowed two earned runs, struck out four and walked one. Since returning from the IL on Aug. 2, Manning has a 3.74 ERA over eight starts.

It's the longest win streak for Detroit since a string of six straight victories in July.

Salvador Perez had two hits for Kansas City and drove in a run.

Kerry Carpenter homered for Detroit in the second, tying it at 1. The Tigers, last in the majors with 88 homers, have hit eight in the past three games.

Saturday's game was moved to the afternoon to avoid anticipated inclement weather, but it was played in a steady drizzle and then stopped in the bottom of the eighth after a 58-minute delay.

EXTRA, EXTRA

Detroit collected three triples for its highest total in a single game since Sept. 1, 2012. It has 18 extra-base hits in its last three games.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (3-9, 5.23 ERA) takes on Royals RHP Brady Singer (7-4, 3.38 ERA) on Sunday.