Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota on Saturday.

The event will be a political fundraiser for Gov. Tim Walz's campaign for re-election, according to an invitation sent to the Star Tribune. Tickets for the event range from $50 for students and $125 for general seating to $1,000 for "VIP premium" seating.

Seating is limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis for the early afternoon event, according to the invitation. The location and precise time will be shared upon RSVP, the invitation said.

The vice president has traveled to Connecticut and Texas this month to discuss access to reproductive rights and chaired the second meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access at the White House, according to a news release from the administration.

Since May, she has held more than 20 events and met with more than 180 legislators from 18 states to discuss protecting reproductive rights, the news release said.

On Oct. 14, Harris met with 75 student leaders, including at least one from St. Olaf College, to talk about reproductive health care access on college campuses and the ways students are organizing following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Walz is running for re-election against GOP candidate Scott Jensen in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began last month.

Recent campaign finance reports show Jensen's fundraising surged in the past couple of months, but he continues to trail Walz's overall cash haul.

Jensen outraised Walz over the past two months by about $254,000. Meanwhile, Walz spent more than twice what Jensen has doled out in the past couple of months and the Democrat's overall fundraising this year and remaining cash is still substantially more than his opponent's.

Walz has raised $4.4 million and Jensen has raised about $3 million.