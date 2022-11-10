Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program

After being held virtually because of the pandemic, the program is in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Av., Inver Grove Heights. Opens at 8:30 a.m. with a community breakfast. Program begins at 10 a.m. feature remarks from Larry Herke, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, and elected officials.

University of St. Thomas' "Honoring Veterans with Restorative Justice" program

The event highlights veterans' needs for restoration and healing from invisible injuries resulting from their military service and the role that veterans' treatment courts and the Minnesota Veterans Restorative Justice Act can play in meeting that need.

Program runs from 4 to 6 p..m. at the University of St. Thomas Law School, 1101 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

St. Cloud Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m., starting at the Great River Regional Library on W. St. Germain Street and ending at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Ringing of the Liberty Bell outside the State Capitol

The ringing coincides with others in the region sounding at 11 a.m. to mark the end of World War I. The capitol observance begins at 10:45 a.m.