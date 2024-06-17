MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Legislature overrides governor and passes a law allowing for the creation of a drug overdose prevention center.
Most Read
-
Once 'credibly accused' Duluth priest wins fight to return to church; retires weeks later
-
Searchers struggle to remove vehicle submerged in Minnesota River in Bloomington
-
They paid for dental implants that were never completed. Then their Woodbury dentist closed his doors.
-
Flood watch issued for much of Minnesota as heavy rain expected
-
Tricked-out townhouse near Lake Riley in Chanhassen lists for $1.19 million