MIAMI (AP) — Salvador Pérez homered, doubled twice, singled and had five RBIs as Venezuela improved to 2-0 in Pool D on Sunday with a 9-6 win over Puerto Rico.

Twins pitcher Pablo López was the beneficiary of the early run support. López struck out six, while limiting Puerto Rico to one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Former Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario homered for Puerto Rico, which is 1-1.

Venezuela struck quickly with a four-run first against Puerto Rico starter José Berrios. Pérez hit an RBI single and Anthony Santander followed with his second homer of the tournament, a three-run drive that cleared the wall in right.

Pérez made it 7-0 with a three-run shot off reliever Fernando Cruz in the second.

Down 9-1, Puerto Rico tried to rally with a four-run sixth against reliever Andres Machado.

MJ Melendez's RBI double in the eighth got Puerto Rico within three before Silvino Bracho relieved Jhoulys Chacin and retired Javier Baez on a pop out and Rosario on a double-play grounder. Bracho then pitched a perfect ninth for the save.