Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -115, Wild -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Kraken.

The Golden Knights are 5-3-0 in Western Conference games. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Wild are 6-3-0 in conference games. Minnesota is 17th in the Western Conference with 35.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 13 points, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. Jonathan Marchessault has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 10 points, scoring three goals and adding seven assists. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.