NEW YORK — Semyon Varlamov had a season-high 40 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Saturday night, getting a crucial win in their playoff push.

Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri scored as the Islanders won their fourth straight to take a two-point lead over both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins hold the second wild card while the Flyers are out of a playoff position. New York and Pittsburgh have five games remaining, one more than Philadelphia.

The 35-year-old Varlamov, who started four of the last six games, got his 41st career shutout and first since Nov. 2 against Washington.

The Islanders snapped a 10-game losing streak (0-8-2) against the Predators, dating back to Oct. 28, 2017.

Kevin Lankinen finished with 28 saves as the Predators lost for the fourth time in five games.

Dobson opened the scoring at 9:07 of the second period. Bo Horvat dug a puck out of the corner in the offensive zone as Casey Cizikas screened Lankinen, and Dobson fired a wrist shot past Lankinen's glove for his 10th goal of the season and career-high 68th point. Mathew Barzal assisted on the play and extended his point streak to four games.

The Islanders' penalty kill and Varlamov fought off back-to-back penalties midway through the third period to preserve the one-goal edge and shutout.

Palmieri added an empty-net goal with 1:19 to go.

The Islanders welcomed back former coach and current Predators general manager Barry Trotz for the first time since they parted ways after the 2021-22 season. Trotz joined the Isles after winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018. He coached the Islanders for four seasons which included two appearances in the Eastern Conference final.

UP NEXT

Predators: At New Jersey on Sunday.

Islanders: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

