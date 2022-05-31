CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, Candace Parker grabbed 11 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 73-70 on Tuesday night in a WNBA Finals rematch.

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was ejected with 3:43 left in the second quarter for arguing a no-call with an official. The Mercury were trailing 31-21 at the time, but rallied in the third quarter by scoring 31 points and shooting 72% from the floor.

Vandersloot made 1 of 2 free throws with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 72-70 lead, and she knocked the ball away from Skylar Diggins-Smith on a drive at the other end. Rebekah Gardner also went 1 for 2 at the line for a three-point lead and former Chicago player Diamond DeShields did not hit the rim on a corner 3-pointer as time expired.

Kahleah Copper added 11 points, and Emma Meesseman and Gardner each scored 10 for Chicago (5-3). Parker was just 2-of-9 from the field as both teams shot under 42%.

Tina Charles scored 25 points for Phoenix (2-7). Diggins-Smith had 12 points and eight assists and DeShields added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Chicago jumped out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead after holding Phoenix to 4-of-20 shooting. Charles had six of the Mercury's 10 points.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports