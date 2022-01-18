OXFORD, Ohio — Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 23 points as Ohio extended its win streak to nine games, rolling past Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 17 points and nine assists for Ohio (14-2, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 13 points and Sam Towns had nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 11 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (8-8, 2-3). Marr Avance added 10 points.

